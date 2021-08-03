New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Civil Aviation has permitted Haryana's Directorate of Urban Local Bodies to use drones for mapping 18 urban areas to develop their infrastructure under the Centre's AMRUT scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The ministry has granted the directorate "conditional exemption" from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, for one year, the statement noted.

Under the AMRUT scheme, the government plans to provide basic services -- including water supply, sewerage and urban transport -- to households and build amenities in cities which will improve the quality of life for all, especially the poor and the disadvantaged.

The ministry's statement on Tuesday said: "The exemption has been allowed for data acquisition, mapping, and implementation of web-based GIS (geographic information system) platform for development of AMRUT cities and property tax survey for Hisar, Panchkula, Ambala urban areas."

The 18 cities for which the directorate has got the permission to use drones for mapping are -- Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, Thanesar and Yamunanagar.

