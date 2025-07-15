New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered that all departments would seek the nod of the chief secretary before they call the district magistrates for meetings.

The order was issued to scuttle "frequent, unscheduled" meetings hampering the work of the district magistrates.

An advisory recently issued by the city government's Revenue department, which bore the approval of the chief minister, demanded "strict compliance" with the order.

"All the departments intending to schedule meetings involving district magistrates (DMs) must first seek prior concurrence from the Chief Secretary, Delhi. This is to ensure prioritisation and proper time management," the advisory said.

Also, whenever feasible, the DMs should be allowed to participate via video conference in routine meetings, so that their key duties are not hampered, it said.

The advisory said that an advance notice of at least 48 hours must be given to the DMs for any meeting to help them plan their field visits, office work, and judicial functions, or to nominate someone to appear in such meetings.

"The district magistrates (DMs), additional district magistrates (ADMs) and subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) are being called by the ministers or even MLAs for various meetings or asked to accompany them for inspections," officials said.

The offices of DMs are located in different parts of Delhi, and they have problems performing their duties in the districts when called frequently for meetings.

"It has also been observed that multiple departments and agencies frequently convene meetings involving the DMs at short notice," they said.

Such meetings are "adversely" impacting the ability of DMs to perform their core responsibilities, including court work and other quasi-judicial functions, the advisory said.

