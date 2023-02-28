Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh governor Anandi Ben Patel has extended the tenure of Awanish Kumar Awasthi, a retired IAS officer, as an advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath till February 29, 2024, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the government order issued by the Additional chief secretary, appointment and personnel, Devesh Chaturvedi, Awasthi, a 1987-batch IAS officer (retd) will "advise the CM on administrative affairs".

The Department of Appointment and Personnel communicated orders in this regard here on Tuesday. (ANI)

