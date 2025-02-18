Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): As Prayagraj continues to witness a huge footfall of devotees gathering at Mahakumbh, there is a surge in the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya. Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh said that Ayodhya has been divided into six zones and 11 sectors as the number of devotees has risen during the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Madhuvan Kumar Singh said, "The number of devotees is increasing day by day. Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela, people who are going to take a bath in Kumbh Mela have come here to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji in Ayodhya Dham. Lakhs of devotees have been coming here since morning to take darshan and take dip in Sarayu river."

He further said that the Upper Superintendent of Police has been deputed at the zonal level, and Deputy superintendent has been deputed at the sector level.

"From the point of view of security, the entire Ayodhya Dham has been divided into six zones and 11 sectors, and police duty has been imposed. There are various diversion points and static points where inspector, deputy inspector, constable and women police have been deployed. A route has been made for the devotees, and they are being given darshan by making a way to come on one side and go on the other side," he added.

He further said that some holding areas has been identified where devotees are placed when the number rises.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the transformative progress in Uttar Pradesh, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as symbols of India's growing potential and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for restoring the country's faith and respect globally.

He said that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has skyrocketed from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore in 2024, reflecting the respect for faith and the region's economic growth.

Emphasising that UP has made significant strides in the last eight years, CM Yogi noted that now, gifts of One District One Product (ODOP) are being given during festivals, replacing Chinese products.

"Prayagraj, Kashi and Ayodhya showed India's potential. Our economics is better than those who oppose Maha Kumbh. Devotees are also making the world realise their strength by showing India's faith to the world. More than 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far. In 2016-17, when there was no BJP government in UP, only 2.35 lakh devotees used to come to Ayodhya, in 2024 this number increased to more than 14-15 crore," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Along with respecting faith, its economic aspect is also important. UP has made a lot of progress in 8 years, now on festivals, gifts of ODOP (One District One Product) products are given, not Chinese products. For the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the faith of the country got respect," said the CMO.

As Prayagraj continues to witness a huge footfall of devotees gathering at Mahakumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that so far, 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and this process will continue for the next nine days. (ANI)

