Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is set to mark the completion of one year of its operations. In anticipation of this milestone, preparations are in full swing for the first anniversary of the Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

On January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, over 2 lakh devotees visited the temple on January 1, the first day of the year, to offer their prayers.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, spoke about the ongoing preparations, mentioning that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend the anniversary program and organise various events.

"Preparations are underway for the Pran Pratishtha last time, the Prime Minister himself had come and it was done by him. This time, Our Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is coming to the annual festival and he is organizing programs. The program which is going on is going very well. Just like it was in Pran Pratishtha, this annual festival of Ramlala is being celebrated in a good way," he told ANI.

The Chief Minister is also expected to inaugurate the program, as per the priest.

"This annual festival is also being celebrated in the same way as when Diwali was celebrated, so the Chief Minister himself said about Diwali," he added.

In December, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra stated that the construction of the Ram Mandir complex is progressing rapidly and is "hopefully" expected to be completed within the first six months of 2025.

Misra further mentioned that the construction work has been sped up since January is an important month as it would mark the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and with the Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj, it would attract huge crowds in Ayodhya.

"We were told that the construction work is ongoing, speedily. The construction is going on in full swing. January is essential also because it marks the one-year anniversary of Pran Pratishtha and also because the Maha Kumbh is set to begin which will draw large crowds," Misra said. (ANI)

