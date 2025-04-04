Ayodhya (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) The Ram Navami will be celebrated in a grand fashion in the Holy town of Ayodhya on Sunday, with drones being used to spray Saryu water on devotees and more than two lakh diyas lit on the occasion.

The Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6.

"The holy water of Saryu river will be sprayed on the devotees coming on the Ram Navami. Drones will be used for this. This idea has been taken keeping in mind the deep faith of devotees towards mother Saryu. It will be a unique confluence of technology and tradition," Ayodhya District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said in a statement Friday.

Also, more than two lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya, the UP government said in a statement.

This Deepotsav will not only be a symbol of spirituality, but also present a unique sight for the tourists. Apart from this, a heritage walk will be organised from the Kanak Bhawan on Ashtami day, which will end at Ram Katha Park.

Various cultural programmes will be organised at the Ram Katha Park including performances such as dance, music and drama.

The administration said they expect a large number of devotees and have made arrangements accordingly.

"Our effort will be that the visiting devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience. Bhandara, drinking water, health camps and toilets have been made available at various points," the DM said.

Special arrangements have also been made to protect people from heat, which include the provision of cold water.

The Ram Mandir Trust has also decided to extend the duration of darshan in view of the increasing number of devotees. Additional staff will be deployed for crowd management on the temple premises.

Apart from this, stalls will be set up in different parts of the city, where local cuisine and other facilities will be available, he said.

Another highlight will be the Saras Mela, which will exhibit handicrafts and traditional products from across the country, while a furniture fair will showcase the art of local artisans.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that for the convenience of devotees, mats will be laid from Shringarahaat to Gate Number 3 of Ram Path and it will be regularly sprinkled with water.

Shaded temporary camps will be set up along the Dharam Path and drinking water facilities will be made available at 243 points.

A three-phase cleaning plan has been implemented along key routes, including Dharampath, Rampath, Bhakti Path, Aarti Ghat, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, and Darshan Path.

