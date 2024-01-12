New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Aaodhya, the temple's construction committee and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have sought time from President Draupadi Murmu to invite her for the event on January 22, according to sources.

"We have sought time from President of India Draupadi Murmu ji to invite her for the big auspicious day of Ram Mandir consecration on January 22," they said.

"In a day or two, we will get confirmation to meet her. We are fortunate enough to get a chance to do sewa for Shri Ram. We are working as mailmen, and we are happy to do it" they added.

On Thursday, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar and Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra extended an invitation of the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar said he will convey a suitable time to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the VHP have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods. (ANI)

