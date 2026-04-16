Doha [Qatar], April 16 (ANI): Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time), discussing rising regional tensions and calling for urgent de-escalation, according to a statement from the Emir's office, CNN reported.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East on global energy markets and international supply chains, according to CNN.

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"His Highness also stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to spare the region further escalation," the Qatari statement said, as per CNN.

The Emir further emphasised the need to pursue diplomatic solutions to safeguard regional and global security and stability, as reported by CNN.

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Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has summoned the Iraqi charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi following a series of attacks originating from Iraqi territory in recent weeks, the Emirati foreign ministry said on Wednesday, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the Iraqi diplomat was handed a "protest note" over what the UAE described as "terrorist attacks," according to the ministry.

The move comes shortly after both the United States and Saudi Arabia also summoned Iraqi representatives over similar incidents, as reported by CNN.

Iran is believed to have built a network of allied militia groups in Iraq over several years, some of which have been accused of launching attacks on US and international forces in the region amid ongoing regional conflict involving Iran and Israel, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has arrived in Iran as part of a high-level delegation aimed at facilitating discussions on the possible resumption of talks between Tehran and Washington. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)