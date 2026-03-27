Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [india], March 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Ram Navami, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Friday witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla.

The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight fell precisely on the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol, forming a celestial tilak.

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Priests offered prayers to Ram Lalla during the 'Surya Tilak'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebration by praying to Bhagwan Ram and observing the Surya Tilak ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

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Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the ninth day of Navratri. He described the occasion as one that brings spiritual blessings, prosperity, and overall well-being.

"The culmination of the nine-day rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga takes place today. The ninth day of Navratri is an auspicious occasion that bestows all forms of spiritual attainments, ushers in happiness and prosperity, and grants overall well-being. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state for Navratri. I offer my best wishes to the citizens, praying that the grace of the Mother Goddess may always remain upon their lives, and that their lives be filled with joy and prosperity," CM yogi said while addressing a gathering.

He added, "This day also marks the celebration of the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, observed as Ram Navami. Lord Ram has always served as an eternal source of inspiration for every Indian, standing as the supreme ideal of the Indian way of life within the tradition of India's Sanatan Dharma."

BJP MP Arun Govil extended his best wishes to the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami, emphasising the significance of Lord Ram's teachings. "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Rama Navami. We should follow the path shown by Lord Ram," he told ANI.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)

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