New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): On the occasion of the eighth Ayurveda Day, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that Ayurveda is like a boon in this era of nuclear power, pesticides, and a toxic environment.

With continuous efforts, the Ministry of Ayush has established more than eight thousand wellness centres across the country.

To further strengthen the service delivery of the Ayush sector, the Ayush Grid Project was launched and arrangements were made to strengthen it.

"Ayurveda Day is celebrated every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti. By organising the event every year, the fame of Ayurveda Day has increased across the world. The need for medicinal plant cultivation is increasing rapidly across the world due to global expansion," the Ministry of Ayush said

The ministry further said that this time, on the occasion of the eighth Ayurveda Day, a micro-website of Ayurveda Day was created, which got the support of about twenty crore people from all over the world.

In his presidential address, Sonowal said that the message of Ayurveda Day's global campaign 'Ayurveda for One Health' and the global theme of the G-20 meeting 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' have left such an indelible impression that the whole world is watching.

On this occasion, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said that the data recorded in the microsite specially created for the celebration of the eighth Ayurveda Day shows that about 20 crore people from all over the world cooperated in the month-long campaign, in a total of 20 thousand activities.

"Around 17 lakh people participated. The microsite reached 102 countries and "Run for Ayurveda" was organised at 424 locations. News of these events were published in regional and national media of about 80 countries," he added.

It is noteworthy that in the National Dhanvantari Ayurveda Awards programme, the National Dhanvantari Ayurveda Awards were announced for distinguished service in the field of Ayurveda.

The two-day programme of Ayurveda Day ended with the message that we have to convert the mass message of Ayurveda into a mass movement through public participation and establish Ayurveda on a global platform. (ANI)

