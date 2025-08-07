Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Thursday foiled a major terror attack planned by Pak-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives Harwinder Rinda and terrorist Lakhbir Landa, a release said on Thursday.

According to a release, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that teams of the AGTF had received credible human intelligence about the consignment containing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) pushed from Pakistan.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea Against In-House Panel Findings.

"Acting swiftly, AGTF, in close coordination with Tarn Taran Police, launched a combing operation in the district and recovered an IED from the area of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran, before it could reach Rinda and Landa's local associates for potential use in subversive activities," the DGP said.

The DGP further stated that the IED was immediately secured and safely transported to a designated location, where it was successfully neutralised in a controlled detonation by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

Also Read | BJP Leaders Write to Election Commission, Claims Constitutional Violations by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The prompt and coordinated action of Punjab Police personnel averted a major tragedy and ensured public safety, he added.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the recovered IED was pushed into Punjab by the Pakistani agencies backed terrorist modules with intentions to disrupt public peace and target innocent lives in the border state.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that a case FIR no 106 has been registered under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and section 111 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Sirhali in Tarn Taran. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover and apprehend the associates of Rinda and Landa, he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)