Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court will hear on August 1 a plea challenging the acquittal of all the 32 accused, including BJP leader LK Advani, who were acquitted by the special CBI court here in 2022 in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The petition has been filed by Haji Mehboob, a resident of Ayodhya in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking punishment for the acquitted people. The court will debate the matter of its sustainability on August 1.

Earlier, a revision petition was filed in the high court against the CBI court judgment, which has now been changed to appeal suit.

The lawyer says that if the court considers it hearable, then the case of Babri Masjid demolition will also open.

On September 30, 2020, the special CBI court of Lucknow had acquitted all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The Babri Masjid demolition case was lodged on December 6, 1992, with 1,026 witnesses and 49 accused listed during the trial in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the rest 32 accused.

Some of the high-profile personalities in the case include senior BJP leaders such as Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Kalyan Singh, among others.

Apart from them, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, and others are also accused.

There were two cases registered in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple-Babri Masjid dispute. The first was a title suit, whose judgement was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the site. (ANI)

