Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Opposition Leader, Botsa Satyanarayana, criticised the TDP for encouraging attacks on YSRCP leaders' houses with active police support, and said the state's reputation for civility and respect for law is being damaged, according to a release.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he stated that instead of maintaining neutrality, sections of the police were siding with the ruling party and failing in their duty. He said the DGP's role is to uphold the law, not serve any political leader, and urged officials to protect the credibility of institutions.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 03, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

The YSR Congress Party further criticised the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, stating that there has been a complete collapse of law and order in the state, pushing it into a "jungle raj" under CM Naidu and that the party will take the government's "misdeeds" to the national stage.

At an emergency meeting held at the party's central office on the directions of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior leaders led by State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana discussed the alleged murder attempt on former minister Ambati Rambabu and the attack on former minister Jogi Ramesh's house.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 3, 2026: Ather Energy, RailTel and Tata Chemicals Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Leaders said opposition voices are being suppressed through intimidation and attacks on party leaders' homes, but asserted such actions will not deter YSRCP and that the party will intensify its work.

They accused the government of hurting the sentiments of Tirumala devotees through controversial statements on laddu prasadam and demanded an apology from Chandrababu Naidu. The party alleged that within three days, multiple former ministers and MLAs were targeted, and claimed police inaction has emboldened attackers.

YSRCP leaders further stated that the police system has been weakened, with officers failing to respond even after repeated calls for protection and, in some cases, filing cases against victims. They announced plans to raise the issue in Delhi, approach courts, and move to the National Human Rights Commission.

Calling the incidents unprecedented in recent political history, leaders said they would continue political and legal battles, take the issue to the Centre, and mobilise public opinion, asserting that attempts to silence the opposition will ultimately fail.

Furthermore, referring to the Tirumala laddu controversy, he questioned why the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer was transferred if the SIT and related reports were not credible, and the government was diverting issues for political gain.

Botsa said Ambati Rambabu had already clarified and withdrawn his remarks, yet the issue was deliberately escalated.

He criticised the BJP and Jana Sena allies in the coalition for their silence, saying wrong must be called out as wrong. Stating that YSRCP would not be frightened by "empty threats," he announced that the party would soon unveil its course of action after consulting party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and would escalate the matter to the national level, the release stated.

He further denied allegations that YSRCP provoked violence, asserting that the party neither incited attacks nor spread misinformation, and said those who commit wrong in the name of faith or politics will be answerable. Former ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, MLC Thota Trimurthulu, and former MLA Karanam Dharmasri were present at the briefing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)