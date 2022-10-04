Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) An Indian Air Force personnel allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kalindri village of Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday.

Corporal Nirmal Kumar was posted in the technical branch of the IAF in Jammu and had returned home on leave on Sunday, they said.

Kumar was found hanging inside his home on Monday, police said.

His brother, who lives in Ahmedabad, filed a complaint against Kumar's wife, after which she was booked for abetment to suicide, Kalindri Police Station SHO Ghani Mohammad said.

He said that Kumar's body was handed over to his family members on Tuesday and he was cremated.

