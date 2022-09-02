Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) A bag containing Rs 7 lakh was stolen from the cabin of the cashier of Marudhara Gramin Bank in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

The incident occurred in the Lunkaransar police station area on Friday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Serial Killer Arrested for Brutally Killing 3 Watchmen for 'Fame' in Sagar.

SHO Chandrajit Singh said in the afternoon, the cashier of the bank, Ramlal had brought Rs 7 lakh from the State Bank branch and went to the toilet after keeping it in his cabin.

When he returned, he found a bag full of cash missing.

Also Read | BJP Ads on BEST Buses Claim Credit for 'Hindrance-Free' Hindu Festival Celebrations.

A case of theft has been registered against an unknown on behalf of the branch manager, he said.

In the CCTV footage, a 12 to 13-year-old child can be seen going out of the bank with a bag. A suspicious person can also be seen with him, he said.

The matter is being investigated, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)