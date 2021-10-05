Allahabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Seer Balbir Giri was on Tuesday made the new mahant of Baghambari Math here following the death of his guru Mahant Narendra Giri last month.

Also Read | Artist Spotlight: Cao Son Nguyen - Pianist and Entertainer From Asia.

Balbir Giri succeeded Mahant Narendra Giri as per the wishes of his guru.

Also Read | Moody’s Changes India’s Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative.

The formal anointment of Balbir Giri as the new chief of Baghambari Math was made in an impressive function here, presided by the chief of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Kailash Nand Giri and attended by several other seers.

Balbir Giri was anointed as the new chief of the Baghambari Math with all the seers attending the function felicitating him with a shawl and offering their blessings.

The seers who attended the function also included Acharya Mahamandleshwar Balakji Maharaj of Anand Akhara, general secretary Hari Giri Ji Maharaj of All India Akhara Parishad, besides hundreds of other seers from different parts of the country.

The function was started with the prominent seers paying their tributes to Mahanth Narendra Giri while recounting their interactions with him and hoping that Balbir Giri would advance the tradition of his guru.

After the ritual for felicitating Nalbir Giri as new mahant, thousands of people had their meals in what is known as Sodshi Bhandara, organised to feed people and devotees.

Mahant Narendra Giri, also the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, had allegedly committed suicide on September 20 and he had expressed the desire to make Balbir Giri the next mahant of the Allahabad's Baghambari Math.

Late Giri's advocate Rishi Shankar Dwivedi too had said that in his last will of June 4, 2020, the late mahant had desired of making Balbir Giri his successor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)