Kurukshetra, Jul 18 (PTI) Haryana's newly appointed Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, visited the Kurukshetra University here on Sunday.

He was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor professor Som Nath Sachdeva.

In his address, Dattatreya said the university has maintained its benchmark of excellence due to which its reputation in the field of higher education has increased.

He planted saplings at the KU International Guest House on the occasion.

"Students are the first and last priority of this university … We will make this university the axis of higher education in the country," Dattatreya, who took oath as Haryana Governor on July 15, said.

The governor is also the chancellor of the universities in the state.

VC Sachdeva said Dattatreya is a great visionary and educationist of long-standing repute and the University will benefit a lot from his vision.

