Puducherry, Feb 15 (PTI) The February 16 bandh by the ruling Congress led Secular Democratic Alliance to urge the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been called off on the request of various traders and merchants Associations, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said here on Monday.

He told reporters here that the decision was taken after they said it would inconvenience the public.

"The demand has been conceded and the proposed bandh has been called off", he said.

The Chief Minister, however did not state when it would be next held.

The CM had submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 10, urging him to recall the former IPS officer, saying she was running a 'tughlaq durbar.'

He complained that Bedi was 'autocratic' and was interfering in the administration, besides 'impeding' the implementation of various proposals of the elected government.

The SDA had staged a four day agitation in the Union Territory from January 8, demanding recall of Bedi, besides going on a day-long hunger strike on February 5 on the issue.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since she was appointed Lt Governor in May 2016, with the ruling Congress accusing her of going against the decisions of the government.

The Congress had in December, 2019 written to the President, seeking the recall of Bedi, who has maintained that being the Administrator of the Union Territory she was only discharging her duties as per law.

