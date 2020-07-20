Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Paschim Express (Bandra Terminus-Amritsar) on Monday was halted for about 45 minutes after a collision with a truck while on the Kandivali-Borivali line, Western Railway said.

The collision of the train headed from Bandra to Amritsar took place at about 12:30 in the afternoon between Kandivali and Borivali station. No injuries were reported due to the accident.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1043 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Tally in City Rises to 1,02,267: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

The driver of the truck has been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized. Necessary action against concerned departmental staff is also being taken accordingly.

An inquiry by junior administrative grade level officers has been ordered into the incident, said Western Railway. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca Eyes September Rollout, Russia to Release 'Next Month', India's Covaxin In Clinical Trial Stage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)