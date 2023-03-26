New Delhi [India] March 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed Bansuri Swaraj as the co-convenor of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell.

Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of veteran BJP leader late Mrs Sushma Swaraj.

Bansuri is an advocate in the Supreme Court.

After being given the post, Bansuri expressed gratitude to BJP.

In a tweet, Bansuri said, "I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, @blsanthosh ji, @Virend_Sachdeva ji, @BJP4Delhi and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell." (ANI)

