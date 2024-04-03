New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Indicating that the ongoing probe by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case wasn't fair or unbiased, AAP leader and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed on Wednesday that BJP leader was representing the central agency in the case against party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh.

Taking to his official handle on X, Bhardwaj posted, "In Sanjay Singh's case, among the lawyers representing ED is BJP candidate and its spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj. I had said yesterday that BJP and ED are the same thing."

He also shared a copy of the petition for Special Leave to Appeal mentioning Swaraj's name as one of the respondents.

Hitting back at the BJP after the latter claimed that the ED functions independently, Bharadwaj said, "BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj's name is also there in the list of ED lawyers. So it has become clear that ED and BJP are one. They were saying that ED is an independent probe agency. How is it independent if your own party member is pleading as a lawyer for the ED?"

Claiming that the ED's decision not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea was a strategic move, Bharadwaj said, "A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court warned the ED, saying that if you oppose this bail, we will write the decision on it, based on merits, facts and the facts are against you. You have not presented any evidence against Sanjay Singh. You have not given evidence suggesting a money trail. Hence the ED, after lunch break, sought advice from the central government before deciding that they would not oppose it (Singh's bail)."

"If they had opposed it and the court had gone ahead with the bail proceedings, the entire case would have been finished. Hence, to protect its dignity and continue with the case, the ED surrendered before the court," the Delhi minister said.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader and former Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj, was named as the party's candidate from the prestigious New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the release of AAP MP Sanjay Singh on bail in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The court order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea. A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the release of Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities.

The ED informed the SC that the agency has no objection to Sanjay Singh getting bail. The agency's response came after the court sought to know from the investigating agency whether it needed further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case.

The court observed that Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail. (ANI)

