Delhi Police's Special Cell team at the location of the shoot out (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): As many as five criminals got injured in a shoot out at Shastri Park area in the national capital between Northern Range team of Delhi Police's Special Cell and some criminals, in an operation carried out to arrest the accused persons in the Bara Hindu Rao firing incident.

The incident took place at around 11.15 pm on Sunday.

The police informed that one of the criminals included the mastermind of a double murder incident of Barahindurao, named Mohd Danish (37).

Meanwhile, the other four criminals are also said to be involved in the same case. The identified persons include Soiab Sidduque (26), ) Sarafat Ali (35), Sonu (32) and Satender Kumar (30).

All criminals have been shifted to the hospital, police said.

On July 8, an incident of firing was reported in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi in which two onlookers had died. (ANI)

