New Delhi, Jan 6: A group of people based in Bareilly have issued a public notice seeking registration as a political party with the name 'Bharat Jodo Party'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been on a foot-march across states as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and is currently in Haryana.

As per the notice, published in two newspapers last month, the group's president and the vice president are Nasir Ali and Jinat Begum. The mandatory public notice is part of an elaborate exercise parties have to undertake before they are registered by the Election Commission.

The notice says that the party has submitted an application before the EC for registration as a “political party” under the Representation of the People Act.

The notice was put on the EC website on Friday.

Once a party applies for registration, the political party division of EC scrutinises the documents and asks it to publish a notice in newspapers for people to know and file objections, if any. If there are objections with merit, the party office-bearers are asked to respond. Otherwise, the EC calls them for a personal hearing before granting registration to the party.

