Mannargudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI): As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections reach a fever pitch, all eyes are on the historic town of Mannargudi. State Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in a race that has transformed from a traditional DMK-AIADMK duel into a complex, multi-cornered fight for the soul of the Cauvery Delta.

Known affectionately as "Dhakshin Dwaraka" (Southern Dwarka), Mannargudi is defined by its spiritual heritage and agrarian backbone.

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Located in Tiruvarur District and situated in the fertile Cauvery Delta belt, the Kallar community remains the dominant social and electoral demographic, making it a critical theatre for caste-based political strategy.

Primarily driven by agriculture (paddy cultivation), traditional weaving, and commerce centred around the ancient Rajagopalaswamy Temple. Once an impregnable fortress for the AIADMK, the seat shifted toward the DMK in 2011, largely due to the rise of the Baalu family's local influence.

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The son of DMK veteran T.R. Baalu, Rajaa has systematically dismantled the opposition over the last 15 years. His political trajectory in Mannargudi is marked by increasing margins and a focus on industrial investment for the delta.

His political rise in the region began during the 2011 State Elections, when he secured a major victory by defeating his nearest AIADMK rival, Rajamanickam Siva, with 81,320 votes.

This key win marked a significant shift in the local political landscape, as the area had long been a stronghold for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Crucially, the victory challenged the established local power base often referred to as the "Mannargudi family," associated with VK Sasikala and her relatives, who have deep ancestral roots and historical influence in the town.

Rajaa's winning streak was further consolidated in the 2016 and 2021 elections. In the 2021 State Assembly polls, Rajaa TRB secured a huge victory by polling 87,172 votes, significantly defeating his recurring rival Rajamanickam Siva, who managed 49,779 votes.

Earlier, in 2016, the DMK leader had retained the seat by defeating AIADMK's S Kamaraj, securing 91,137 votes. These successive triumphs have firmly established his stronghold in "Dhakshin Dwaraka," a bastion he now seeks to defend for a fourth consecutive term in the upcoming 2026 elections.

For Rajaa, a win in 2026 would not just be a personal milestone but a validation of the DMK's "Dravidian Model" in a region traditionally wary of shifting loyalties.

Despite the DMK's success in securing Mannargudi during the 2021 Assembly elections, the party faces a persistent and evolving challenge from a fragmented opposition, turning the 2026 race into a fierce multi-way contest.

The 2026 contest is uniquely personal. For decades, Mannargudi was the seat of power for the family of VK Sasikala. After years of political flux, the family is making a concerted effort to reclaim their ancestral home.

Sasikala's newly launched All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) has fielded Rasupillai S., specifically targeting the traditional AIADMK vote bank and the Kallar community's pride.

Additonally, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) has nominated S Kamaraj, further making the field competitive, as they look to capture a significant share of the vote in this pivotal delta constituency.

While TRB Rajaa enters the fray with the momentum of three terms and a powerful ministerial portfolio, the fragmentation of the opposition presents a dual-edged sword. While a split in the opposition vote usually favours the incumbent, the combined emotional appeal of Sasikala and Dhinakaran in their "hometown" poses the most significant threat to the DMK's status quo since 2011.

As the delta prepares to vote, Mannargudi stands as a litmus test: Can TRB Rajaa hold his "Southern Dwarka," or will the ancestral influence of the Sasikala lineage successfully disrupt his streak? (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)