New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday hailed Chief Justice N V Ramana for acknowledging the problems being faced by lawyers due to the digital divide and writing to Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for resolving poor digital connectivity issues in rural, tribal and hilly areas.

The CJI, in a book release function on Saturday, referred to the fact that he has written to the minister for redressal, and said this digital divide has been "adversely impacting the pace of justice delivery" and "a whole generation of lawyers is being pushed out of the system" due to this.

The apex bar body, in a statement issued through chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, said, “For the first time, or, after a long time, the head of Indian judiciary has lent a compassionate ear and shown his serious concern to the sufferings being undergone by the advocates' fraternity.”

The CJI's letter to the minister speaks volumes about his concerns for distressed lawyers living in miserable and pitiable conditions for the last about one and a half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic with physical functioning of courts being almost at a standstill.

“The request made to the Union information and technology minister to provide effective, uninterrupted internet connections and all other required infrastructure to the stakeholders even in rural areas is really a revolutionary initiative by the chief justice of India,” the BCI said.

