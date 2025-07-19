Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A second-year BDS student from a private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday, said police.

Two university staff members were taken into custody in connection with the case, based on a written complaint filed by the student's family.

On information, police from Knowledge Park station arrived at the scene, conducted preliminary investigations, and sent the body for post-mortem after completing the necessary inquest formalities. Forensic experts and senior police officials also inspected the scene.

Sharing the details on the incident, Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said, "On 18th July, Knowledge Park Police station received information that a girl student died by suicide by hanging herself at a hostel of Sharda University. Police reached the spot and did the 'panchayatnama'. Relatives have reached the spot. As per their complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections. Two accused have been taken into custody for questioning."

The incident sparked outrage among the victim's family and university students, who protested against the Sharda University administration. However, police officials intervened and pacified the situation through dialogue. Law and order have been restored at the site.

"Students were agitated over Sharda University's administration. They were pacified. The situation is under control. Further action is being undertaken," said ADCP Sudhir Kumar.

Apart from this, seeking justice for the victim, a family member who is protesting outside the university campus said, "I want justice for my daughter, whether you call PM or CM. I have been sitting here since last night, and I am not going to leave until justice is served.

Further levelling serious allegations on local police, she added, "Police conducted lathi charge on all our family members"

Meanwhile, another family member who introduced himself as the victim's brother alleged that her sister was harassed by the faculty members, which led her to take the extreme step.

"A week ago, a teacher blamed my sister for doing fake signatures of professors on her assignments. After which my father came to the university and talked to the administration, where he (father) was assured that his daughter would not be targeted. But despite that tomorrow the teacher mocked her by saying that 'she is an expert in doing signatures' and also threatened her with failing her in exams," (ANI)

