New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Recruitment Agency, which is mandated to conduct online examination for central government recruitments, has asked people to be aware of fake websites offering jobs in its name.

It has come to notice that some fake advertisements offering vacancies through recruitment examinations for or by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) are being published in websites/YouTube videos on the Internet (for example, the fake website nragovt.online), the NRA said in a public notice issued on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hijab Row: No Religious Symbols Allowed For Students Until Final Order, Schools and Colleges Must Open Soon, Says Karnataka HC.

“It is hereby clarified that such websites are completely fake and false. Appropriate action in this regard is being taken as per law,” it said.

NRA is yet to launch its official website, the notice stated.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Jilted Suitor Who Burnt Woman Lecturer Alive in Wardha Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

The candidates/applicants/aspirants and general public are accordingly advised to keep themselves away from such types of fake advertisements/websites/videos, it said.

The NRA has been tasked to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)