New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) There is need for a behavioral shift towards organ donation in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday as he pitched for widespread awareness through a 'Jan Andolan' to boost organ donation.

"In a country that is globally recognized for seeing health as 'seva' (service) and considering its health professionals as life saviours, we can similarly create 'seva bhav' of donating organs and make a mind shift in our countrymen towards eye and organ donation," Mandaviya said at the 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at AIIMS, New Delhi.

He said organ donation provides quality life to the recipient and a sense of satisfaction for the donor families.

Mandaviya expressed his heartfelt thanks to the donor families for their noble deed of donating corneas of their loved ones which will give the gift of vision to the needy patients.

The Union Health Minister also noted that "despite having rich knowledge and defined responsibility, there has been less than expected response towards organ donation from our citizens". "There needs to be behavioral shift towards organ donation in the country. I urge everyone for widespread awareness for this through a Jan Andolan (people's movement)."

He added that Government of India is working towards a robust and systematic work structure for boosting organ donation and efficiently achieving the targets. He appreciated efforts of the National Eye Bank and other stakeholders towards corneal transplantation, awareness programs and making related services further accessible to the common public.

Celebrations are organized annually from August 25 to September 8 by National Eye Bank in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS for promoting awareness regarding eye donation, felicitating the donor families, government and non-government organizations for their crucial role towards this noble cause.

