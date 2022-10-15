New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) For some women drivers, who underwent cab driver training with the Delhi government, getting a job will mean they will be able to get a new identity by undergoing sex reassignment surgery.

Helping them take baby steps towards their goal is a 19-year-old engineering student -- Ruman Gehlot -- who is running her own cab service.

It was on August 15 that Delhi LG V K Saxena had launched a training programme for women cab drivers.

Under the programme, all women drivers are provided free of cost training by Institute of Driving and Traffic Research, and the cost of the training is borne by the transport department and the cab aggregators on a 50-50 basis.

"I have signed an agreement with the Delhi government. Around 163 women, 63 of whom have started hormone therapy to change their gender, are undergoing training.

"Currently I have 15 women drivers and five transgenders employed with my firm Orbin Fiacre Private Limited," Gehlot told PTI.

She said she wants women stand on their feet, and help those who want to embrace a new identity.

“Many drivers tell me that their families are not supportive and treat them as women, telling them that they should start earning and then they will be married off but they do not want that.

“Also many times, people in such situations are pushed into begging and other activities, which might give them money but no dignity. We are helping them with job opportunities," she said.

Gehlot said that currently, her cabs cater to corporates and people arriving at the airport and by January 2023, she plans to add 10 electric cabs. She also has plans to set up cab booking kiosks at the airports of Delhi and Kumbai.

Kshama, in her 20s, and one of the women who underwent training at the Delhi government's training institute, said that she told her family about her wish to become a man, but they did not understand.

"I have completed my training but I am awaiting my on-road test following which I will be hired. I have not liked being a woman since Class 8. I want to become a man. After getting hired, I want to undergo surgery to change my gender. I have already started hormone therapy, but for further treatment, I need money," she said

Kshama wants to change her name to Alankar after she gets a job.

"I have told my family but they are not accepting it. After getting a job, I want to earn money and change my identity. If my family does not accept me, I will go my own way," she said.

Besides undergoing cab driving training, Kshama is also pursuing her graduation from Delhi University's School of Open Learning.

Saras, who was born a woman but identifies as man, is currently working under Gehlot, and is undergoing the process to become a man.

"I have even got married to a woman working with the firm. This is a new beginning for me," he said.

