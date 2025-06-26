Digha (West Bengal) [India], June 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Lord Jagannath temple in Digha in West Bengal on Thursday, ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled to start on June 27.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Lord Jagannath temple has become a major place of pilgrimage. The Rath Yatra will be held on a 1 km route from 9 am to 4 pm tomorrow. The aarti will be performed at 2.30 pm. Our ministerial team has arrived here for this."

The Rs 250 crore temple in Digha, constructed over 20 acres, was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 30, 2025. The temple, inspired by the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, houses the same deities.

Meanwhile, the temple town of Odisha's Puri is all set to witness the Jagannath Rath Yatra, 2025.

During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities--Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra--to Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple.

On Wednesday, June 11, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, held the sacred bathing ritual on the occasion of Snana Purnima in Puri. The three deities were ceremonially bathed with 108 pitchers of sacred water. This ritual marks a significant lead-up to the grand Rath Yatra.

The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in Puri, Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. The three chariots are built anew every year ahead of the annual chariot festival. (ANI)

