Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) In the wake of the decline in Covid-19 infections in West Bengal, the Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI) on Monday urged the state government to extend the operational hours for retail shops to 8 pm and up to 11 pm for food and beverage outlets in malls.

The state administration allowed malls to operate from 11 am to 6 pm for stores and from 12 noon to 8 pm for restaurants. The outlets reopened on June 16 after being closed for 45 days due to restrictions imposed by the government to check the spread of coronavirus.

"We also urge the state government to allow operations of the Metro Railway and App cabs so that mall employees can come to work with e-pass. At present, there are restrictions on public transport in the state," SCAI chairman (eastern region) Sushil Mohta said.

The eastern regions SCAI is the apex body of prominent malls and shopping centres of Kolkata, such as South City, Acropolis Mall, Quest Mall, City Centre 1 and 2, Mani Square and Diamond City having a total workforce of about 50,000.

The malls have organised vaccination drives for employees.

