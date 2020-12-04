Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Over 14 lakh people have visited 758 camps set up by the West Bengal government for its new outreach programme 'Duare Sarkar', till Friday, according to official data.

At least 14,09,704 people made their way to the camps in 23 districts in the last four days, it said.

Also Read | IKEA to Open Second Indian Store in Navi Mumbai on December 18.

South 24 Parganas district witnessed the maximum footfall of 2,02,043 people, while Kalimpong registered only 3,672 people as visitors to the camps, the data posted on the state government's 'Egiye Bangla' website showed.

In at least four districts, over one lakh people visited these camps set up at the panchayat offices, municipal wards and other places throughout the state.

Also Read | ED Asks Mumbai Court to Declare Iqbal Mirchi's Family As Fugitive Economic Offenders.

The Mamata Banerjee government has initiated the outreach programme to extend the benefits of at least 11 state-run schemes to eligible people in West Bengal.

The flagship schemes include the acclaimed 'Kanyashree' (a cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing early marriage), 'Khadya Sathi' (ensuring food security), and 'Sikshashree' (one-time grant given to SC and ST students).

The programme will continue till January 30.

While camps in the first phase are scheduled from December 1- 11, the second phase will be from December 15-24, the third from January 2-12 and the fourth from January 18-30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)