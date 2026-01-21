Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: Motorola is set to re-enter the premium smartphone market in India with the launch of the Motorola Signature on January 23. The device, which was first showcased at CES 2026, marks the company’s return to the flagship segment after a two-year hiatus. Ahead of the official unveiling, new reports have surfaced suggesting a highly competitive pricing strategy aimed at challenging established rivals in the high-end category.

Motorola Signature Price in India (Leaked)

According to a leak from a known tipster, the Motorola Signature will start at INR 59,999 for the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This matches the launch price of the company's previous flagship, the Edge 50 Ultra. Higher configurations are expected to include a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant priced at INR 64,999, while the top-tier 1TB storage model could retail for INR 69,999. These figures are significantly lower than the previously rumoured box price of INR 84,999. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch on January 29 With 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications.

Motorola Signature Leaked Price, Specifications

Exclusive 💫 MOTOROLA Signature to be priced at ₹59,999 for 12/256GB : • 6.8" 1.5k 165hz LTPO AMOLED • SD 8 Gen 5 • LPDDR5X + UFS 4.1 • 50MP LYT828 main + 50MP UW AF + 50MP LYT600 3x periscope • 50MP Front • 5200mAh + 90W + 50W wireless • NFC , Dual speaker , BT 6 ,… pic.twitter.com/HB29fuARtD — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) January 20, 2026

Motorola Signature Performance and Display Specifications

The Motorola Signature is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for both intensive gaming and multitasking. It sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an industry-leading 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an enhanced viewing experience.

Designed with a focus on ergonomics, the handset boasts a slim 6.99mm profile and weighs 186 grams. It features a premium leather-finish back and carries dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance. The device will run Android 16 out of the box, with Motorola promising a long-term software commitment of seven years for both operating system and security updates.

Motorola Signature Professional-Grade Camera and Battery

In the optics department, the Motorola Signature utilizes a triple-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For high-resolution selfies and video calls, the front-facing camera also features a 50MP sensor.

Powering the device is a 5,200mAh battery, which, while capable, is slightly smaller than the capacities seen in some of its newest competitors. However, the combination of the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and optimized software is expected to provide reliable day-long usage. The smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart, where customers may be eligible for bank discounts of up to INR 5,000 and exchange bonuses worth up to INR 7,500.

Motorola Signature Competitive Market Positioning

If the leaked pricing of INR 59,999 holds true, Motorola will position the Signature as a formidable challenger to premium offerings from OnePlus, iQOO, and Realme. By undercutting traditional flagship prices while offering cutting-edge hardware, Motorola aims to regain its standing among Indian consumers looking for high-performance alternatives. Red Magic 11 Air Global Launch Set for January 29, 2026; Check Specifications and Features.

While the leaked details align with Motorola’s recent history of aggressive pricing in the Indian market, the company has yet to officially confirm these figures. Final pricing and availability details will be revealed during the launch event scheduled for Thursday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

