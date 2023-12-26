Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is likely to move Calcutta High Court against Jadavpur University for organising the annual convocation on Sunday despite his objection, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, has sought legal advice for moving HC against the "unauthorised" convocation.

"The chancellor has sought legal advice to move Calcutta High Court against the convocation at Jadavpur University despite his objection," the official added.

On Saturday evening, Bose had removed JU's officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on disciplinary grounds.

However, JU authorities held the annual convocation despite the chancellor's objections even as the state government reinstated Sau as the officiating VC.

Mathematics professor Sau was appointed as JU's officiating VC in August.

The chancellor has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into several complaints received by his office against Sau.

