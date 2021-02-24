Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday registered three COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 10,256, the health department said in a bulletin.

All the three deaths from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Uttar Dinajpur districts were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The tally mounted to 5,74,301 after 202 fresh cases were recorded in the state, it said.

The discharge rate stood at 97.63 per cent as 221 recoveries were registered in the state. Till date, 5,60,668 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases currently stands at 3,377, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 75, it said.

Since Tuesday, 20,212 samples were tested in West Bengal for COVID-19, pushing the total number of such tests to 84,83,021.

Meanwhile, 1,00,174 people were vaccinated at 998 sites in the state on Wednesday, a health department official said.

So far, around 8.9 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, the official added.

