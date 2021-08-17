Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,39,612 on Tuesday as 547 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,318, a health bulletin said.

As many as 637 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 98.18 per cent.

The state now has 9,736 active cases, while 15,11,558 people have recovered from the infection thus far.

West Bengal has tested 1,64,500,33 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 36,752 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

