Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,841 after 24 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally mounted to 5,56,384 after 812 fresh cases of the infection were reported from various parts of the state, it said.

Since Monday, 1,166 recoveries were reported in the state bettering the discharge rate to 96.56 per cent.

Altogether 5,37,250 people have so far been cured of the disease in West Bengal, the bulletin said. The state now has 9,293 active cases.

Eight fresh fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas while four deaths were registered in Kolkata. The remaining casualties were recorded in various other districts, it said.

Out of the 24 deaths, 22 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 237 new cases followed by Kolkata (199), Hooghly (46) and South 24 Parganas (33), the bulletin added.

In the last 24 hours, 30,712 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 72,66,038, the bulletin said.

