Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Tuesday issued a passenger advisory warning of possible flight delays and road traffic congestion over the next few days due to forecasted low visibility caused by dense fog.

In its passenger advisory, passengers were cautioned that foggy conditions could impact flight operations and slow movement on routes leading to the airport, particularly during early morning hours.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Get Relief in National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognizance of ED's Complaint.

"Due to forecasted low visibility caused by fog over the next few days, there may be flight delays and road traffic congestion on the routes to the airport," the advisory read.

To ensure smooth and hassle-free travel, travellers have been advised to arrive at the airport well in advance, allowing sufficient time to complete check-in, security, and other travel formalities. Passengers have also been urged to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest flight-related updates.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Returns Home To Prepare for Wedding With Another Woman; Accused Arrested.

Airport authorities said assistance would be available for passengers and shared helpline numbers for support, assuring that necessary measures are being taken to manage the impact of weather conditions.

Earlier today, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers, cautioning that early morning fog during the winter season across Northern India may lead to slower flight movements and possible delays.

In a statement, the airline said, "As winter sets in, early mornings across Northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements. We wanted to share this gentle heads-up in advance, so you can plan with ease and check your flight status before heading to the airport."

The airline assured passengers that its ground and operations teams are fully prepared and are closely monitoring weather conditions. IndiGo said it is making necessary operational adjustments wherever possible to minimise disruptions and ensure passenger comfort during any waiting time.

"Please be assured that our teams are well prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions. Wherever possible, we are making thoughtful adjustments on the ground to reduce inconvenience and ensure any waiting time is as comfortable as possible," the advisory stated.

"Thank you for your understanding and for placing your trust in us. We're here to take care of you and to make your journey as smooth as we can," the advisory further read.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning issued a fog advisory, warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight operations amid reduced visibility in the national capital.

In a post shared on X at around 6:06 AM, Delhi Airport said, "Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals."

Travellers were advised to contact their respective airlines directly for accurate and timely updates on flight schedules. The airport also assured passengers that ground staff and personnel were deployed across terminals to assist travellers and provide necessary support.

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding," Delhi Airport's X post further read.

The advisory comes as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have impacted visibility during early morning hours, affecting air traffic movement at the airport.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)