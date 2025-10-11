Whitefield, (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI): Bengaluru Police on Saturday took custody of six accused individuals and are being questioned by the police after two labourers, Amir Hussain and Mumtaz Ali Molla, lost their lives after falling from a 13th-floor balcony at the DNR Arista construction site.

The incident occurred around 3:30 PM, sparking an immediate response from local authorities.

A case has been registered against Imperial Build Tech Pvt Ltd, the contractor responsible for the construction, and the site engineers.

"Yesterday, around 3.30 PM, two labourers from West Bengal, Amir Hussain and Mumtaz Ali Molla, working at the DNR Arista construction site, died after falling from the 13th-floor under-construction balcony. Imprial Build Tech Pvt Ltd is the contractor on behalf of DNR Arista. A case has been registered at Bellandur PS against Imperial Build Tech Pvt Ltd officials and site engineers. 6 accused have been secured and are being questioned," said DCP Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

