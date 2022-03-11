Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly elections Bhagwant Mann on Friday was elected as the leader of the AAP Legislative Party in the state.

This came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party registered a huge win in the elections bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial face, won from the Dhuri seat.

Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, Mann appealed to all of them not to get arrogant and work for even those who have "not voted for the party".

"I appeal to all of you not to be arrogant. Work even for those who have not voted for you. You are the MLAs of the Punjabis. They have elected the government," he said.

The Chief Minister-elect instructed the MLAs to not stay in Chandigarh and work in the areas from where they have been elected.

"We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mann said.

Earlier today, after registering a historic win in the Assembly elections, Mann visited party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and sought his blessings. He also invited the Delhi Chief Minister to the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled to be held on March 16.

AAP won 92 seats in the elections which made many tall leaders bite the dust across parties including Charanjit Singh Channi and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI)

