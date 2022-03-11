Bengaluru, March 11: In a horrific incident from Bengaluru, a 16-year-old girl was repeatedly raped for over six days by men who frequented her house regularly. Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, out of which 2 are women who allegedly aided the crime.

Based on the mother's complaint, HSR Layout police has arrested the suspects, two of whom were women, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act and IPC 376. (rape). Rajeshwari, Keshava Murthy, Kalavati, Rafiq, Sharat, and Satya Raju, all in their mid-30s and residents of Bandepalya and surrounding areas, are among those charged, according to a report in Times of India.

Rajeshwari and Kalavati were victim's neighbours and she would regularly visit their house after school to take tailoring classes. They were people who the victim trusted as they met each other every day. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Police Constable Lodges FIR Against Inspector For Rape

"I was at home resting, and my parents had gone out to work. Rajeshwari came to my house and told me that my mother was waiting for me, and she drove me to her house. She gave me fruit juice there. I became unconscious. When I regained consciousness, I was lying on a bed with blood stains on my legs and other parts of my body," the girl explained. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested

The incident was sadly discovered after the girl's mother noticed a sudden deterioration in her health and took her to the doctor. Medical reports confirmed that the girl had been raped on multiple occasions.

Rajeshwari threatened her with repercussions if she revealed what had happened. Rajeshwari allegedly later took her to Kalavati's house, where she was raped on different days by other men. Despite her poor health, as a result of physical and mental torture, Rajeshwari and Kalavati forced her to visit their homes regularly.

Rajeshwari allegedly invited the girl to her home on March 6. That day, the girl's mother was at home, and she noticed her daughter was upset. Her mother then discovered bloodstains on her clothes and when asked, the girl revealed everything. The mother then filed a police complaint the same night.

"When Rajeshwari and Kalavati learnt of the complaint, they fled the city. We apprehended them on the outskirts of town on March 7 evening and questioned them before gathering information on the four men. We arrested them one by one and brought them all before the court on March 8. "They are now in judicial custody," said an investigating officer.

Among the four accused, Keshava Murthy, from Hosur, is the general manager of an automobile company. Satya Raju is a Koramangala-based contractor. Sharat from Yelahanka and Raffiq from Begur are both entrepreneurs. According to police, Rajeshwari and Kalavati were sex workers who took money from the men after they sexually assaulted the girl.

