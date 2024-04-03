New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought permission from Tihar Jail administration to meet Delhi CM and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, said sources.

The CM office has written to the Tihar Jail administration asking for permission.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was sent to 15-day judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.

According to the sources, the Delhi Chief Minister lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high security Tihar Jail was given an isolation room and was also provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court's order.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court reserved the order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case.

ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The agency claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

