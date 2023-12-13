Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma met Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur and staked claim to form the government.

The Rajasthan CM-designate, accompanied by two deputy CMs namely Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, met Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

He belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district, Bharatpur and is considered to have strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Sharma is at present the BJP's state general secretary and holds a master's degree in political science.

He won the Sanganer assembly seat with an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. Bairwa won the seat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.

Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

