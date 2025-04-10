Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma carried out an inspection of Shivpur Head in Sri Ganganagar and unveiled the statue of Maharaja Ganga Singh.

Singh established the Ganga Canal in the early 20th century, which helped mitigate the effects of famine by bringing in water from Satluj. Sharma also visited the Shri Karanpur Assembly constituency, where workers welcomed him.

Sharma, while reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening the farmers in the state, highlighted earlier how around Rs 3,400 crore has been disbursed to farmers of the Ganganagar area. CM Sharma, while looking to solve the farmers' problems, assured them that the party's poll promises would be implemented fully.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister visited Hanumangarh district and met with the farmers of the Bhakra Canal area at the PWD Guest House in Hanumangarh.

"If the farmer is strong, then our state will definitely be strong. I used to see every day that farmers of Hanumangarh, Ganganagar are at some block office, district office for some issue or the other...We will solve the farmers' problems. You have seen that within 2 years, an estimate of Rs 3,400 crore has been given for the farmers of Ganganagar," he said.

CM Sharma gave them "detailed information" about the state government's efforts in the agriculture sector, farmer welfare schemes, and modern agricultural techniques.

On the occasion of World Health Day, a grand state-level event was organised on Monday at the Rajasthan Ayurvedic Research Institute here. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar attended the event.

According to a release, the Chief Minister launched several health campaigns during the event, including the 'Niramay Rajasthan Campaign, 'Eat Right Rajasthan, 'Mission Madhuhari, 'Mission Liver Smile, and 'Chief Minister Ayushman Adarsh Gram Panchayat Yojana.

The release noted that the launch included the mobile app for the Chief Minister Ayushman Scheme, Ayush packages, an AI-based integrated monitoring system, a learning management system, 29 breastfeeding management units, and the establishment of hemodialysis wards in 50 medical institutions. (ANI)

