Mumbai, April 10: Archery enthusiasts across Meghalaya are eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Results for April 10, 2025. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer competition takes place in two rounds. The results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are displayed on the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Participants can access the results online through websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Looking for the Shillong Teer Result Chart for April 10? Scroll down to find it.

Shillong Teer, a unique lottery based on traditional archery, combines both skill and chance, attracting thousands of participants every day. The competition begins with the first round at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round, where winners are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Those who accurately predict these numbers have the opportunity to win exciting prizes. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated promptly after each round, displaying the day’s lucky numbers. Scroll down to view the full list of results and updates. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 10, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for April 10, 2025, will be announced after two rounds of archery. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will update the results on the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which can be accessed on popular websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. You can find the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for April 10" section on these platforms. Round 1 results will be declared at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2 results. You can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart below for easy reference. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer, a traditional archery-based lottery, operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Played from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya, primarily at Polo Ground, Shillong, it is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game features 50 archers, who shoot 30 arrows in Round 1 and 20 arrows in Round 2 at a designated target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Fully legal and state-regulated, Shillong Teer has become a popular form of betting among the local community.