New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday flagged off 40 trucks of Inert and RDF waste to be reused by NHAI and Cement Plants at Bhalswa landfill site, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed through a press release.

"The task of clearing the garbage mounds at Landfill Sites of MCD which started in June this year continues in full steam with MCD making efforts to dispose of legacy waste as well as to process the fresh waste daily and ensure its lesser disposal on the landfill sites," MCD said in the release.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the bio-mining work at the Bhalswa Sanitary landfill site, where 14 new trommel machines have been installed to enhance the capacity of solid waste segregation. With these, the total number of trammel machines engaged in bio-mining work has gone up to 32, which would help in achieving the target of 10,000 TPD by January 2023.

The L-G also flagged off 40 trucks with 652 MT of Inert, C&D waste and RDF from Bhalswa today for use by NHAI and cement plants. The L-G was accompanied by the chief secretary, Special Officer (MCD) and other senior officials, the release stated.

Having inspected the bio-mining work, the L-G directed to speed up work and complete the bio-mining of legacy waste of 30 Lakh MT in the next 15 months, instead of 18 months, as per the contract agreement. (ANI)

