New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Bharatpol portal has already started receiving requests for the publication of Interpol notices and requests for assistance in criminal matters through Interpol references from state and central law enforcement agencies, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the portal in January this year.

"All Interpol liaison officers (ILOs) of all state and central law enforcement agencies are connected with CBI, and all Unit Officers (UOs) of state and central law enforcement agencies are connected with respective ILOs through the Connect module of the Bharatpol portal. The login credentials of ILOs are created by CBI," Rai said.

Requests for assistance received from other member countries through Interpol channels are being sent through broadcast module to the respective law enforcement agencies, he added.

Rai said that CBI has been imparting training to all ILOs/ UOS (INTERPOL Liaison Officers / Unit Officers) regarding Bharatpol. Training was given to ILOs at CBI HQ on the day of the launch of Bharatpol on 07.01.2025. Thereafter, individualized training has been given in online mode to the Andhra Pradesh Police, Delhi Police, Tripura Police, Telangana Police, Punjab Police, and Assam Police, the Minister said.

Further, Rai said, CBI Academy also organized an online training program on the role of Interpol, International Cooperation, and Bharatpol for all law enforcement agencies on 03.03.2025.

The portal developed by CBI facilitates Indian LEAs, enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance. The CBI, as the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) for INTERPOL in India, facilitates international cooperation in criminal matters in collaboration with various agencies across the country, including law enforcement agencies.

At the Central, State, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organizations.

The Bharatpol portal will streamline the processing of all requests for international assistance through INTERPOL, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded INTERPOL notices. (ANI)

