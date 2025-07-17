Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The demand for the creation of a separate "Bhil Pradesh" gained momentum in Rajasthan on Thursday, with a large number of people from the tribal community gathering at the Mangarh Dham in Banswara.

The rally was organised by "Bhil Pradesh Mukti Morcha" and "Adivasi Parivar" to press for their demand of Bhil Pradesh comprising districts from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Tight security arrangements were made.

Kantilal Roat, founding member of the Adivasi Parivar, said, "The demand for Bhil Pradesh has been ongoing for many years. We have held several protests, and we will continue to do so."

He said that members from Rajasthan and other states attended the rally at Mangarh Dham, located in Banswara on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

On Tuesday, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MP from Banswara Rajkumar Roat shared a map of Bhil Pradesh on social media.

He also called on people to attend the rally in large numbers.

"The demand for Bhil Pradesh has existed since before independence. The culture, language, dialect and customs of the people here are distinct from other regions. It is necessary to preserve and protect the tribal culture and civilization," Roat had stated on social media.

In response, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore criticized the map, calling it an unconstitutional and anti-state move, adding that "This is a disgraceful political stunt aimed at breaking the unity of Rajasthan. The map of the so-called 'Bhil Pradesh' released by Rajkumar Rote, MP from Banswara-Dungarpur, is a shameful attempt to spread confusion and gain cheap popularity under the pretext of the tribal community," he said.

Roat hit back at Rathore and said that the creation and reorganisation of states is clearly defined in the Constitution.

He said that many new states have been formed in independent India based on various grounds and "Bhil Pradesh" too fulfills the criteria.

