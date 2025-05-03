Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): The main accused in an alleged rape and blackmailing case in Bhopal sustained bullet injuries after he attempted to snatch a pistol from the police in a bid to escape, an official said.

The main accused, Farhan was being taken to a place where he had been residing with another accused of the case for evidence collection. On the way he asked the police to stop the vehicle citing the need to use the toilet. He then tried to snatch the pistol from the sub-inspector, who was escorting with him.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Continues to Shun Manipur; Amit Shah Big Failure: Congress.

During the struggle, a bullet was fired from the pistol and the accused was shot in the leg. The police immediately took him to the Hamidia hospital in the city and he is now undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Bhopal Priyanka Shukla said, "A case was registered at Ashoka Garden police station in the city under sections 64 and 61 of BNS, sections 3 and 5 of MP Freedom of Religion Act and relevant sections of IT act. According to the statement of the main accused in this case, Farhan, he was staying in Bilkisganj with another accused of the case Abrar, and for the collection of evidence, a team from the Ashoka Garden Police Station was going towards Bilkisganj with the main accused, Farhan."

Also Read | India Bans Direct, Indirect Imports of All Goods From Pakistan With Immediate Effect Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"On the way near Ratibad area in the city, accused Farhan asked the police to stop the vehicle on the pretext of going to the toilet and he tried to snatch the pistol from the sub-inspector. In this process, there was a firing from the pistol of the sub-inspector and Farhan got shot in the leg. He has been admitted to the Hamidia hospital and further investigation is underway," she added.

According to the information, private college girls were allegedly targeted by some former students of their college, who lured them into a friendship trap and then sexually assaulted them. The accused also allegedly filmed obscene videos of the victims and blackmailed them to introduce their classmates to them.

So far five victims came forward to report the incident and based on their complaints, FIRs were registered. The police arrested five accused, including the main accused Farhan in the matter so far and different SITs (Special Investigation Teams) have also been constituted to probe the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)