Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The heart of India--Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh--will host the 21st World Rose Convention in 2028, marking the first time India will host the prestigious global event. The announcement was made by the World Federation of Rose Societies (WFRS) at the recently concluded 20th World Rose Convention in Fukuyama, Japan, as per an official release.

The event will mark the first time India hosts the prestigious international gathering, which will bring together more than 700 delegates from across the globe. With its scenic backdrop of lakes and gardens, Bhopal will provide an ideal setting for the convention with thematic gardens, technical sessions, cultural performances, and a showcase of tourism experiences from across the state.

The official announcement was made at the 20th World Rose Convention held from May 18 to May 24, 2025, in Fukuyama, Japan, where Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) represented India. The delegation was led by Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

During the closing ceremony of the convention on Saturday, Shukla was ceremoniously handed over the WFRS flag, formally bestowing Madhya Pradesh with the responsibility of hosting the next edition of the convention.

Additionally, Sushil Prakash was elected as the new President of the World Federation of Rose Societies on the occasion. He becomes the first Indian to be appointed to this prestigious post, further strengthening India's global footprint in the horticultural and floriculture sector.

The Japan convention saw the participation of over 500 international delegates from Australia, Japan, Finland, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Korea, and several other countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, "It is a matter of immense pride for us to be given the honour of hosting the 21st World Rose Convention in the heart of India - Incredible Madhya Pradesh. The state is globally recognised for its rich cultural heritage, monuments, and natural beauty. We warmly welcome rose enthusiasts and guests from across the world to the Heart of India."

At the 20th World Rose Convention in Japan, the world witnessed the vibrant colours and culture of Madhya Pradesh. Through lectures and workshops, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board presented the state's cultural heritage, biodiversity, and tourism offerings to an international audience.

Madhya Pradesh's participation significantly enhanced its presence on the global tourism map and laid the foundation for showcasing the state's biodiversity, cultural richness, and vision for sustainable tourism through the upcoming 21st World Rose Convention.

Organised every three years by the World Federation of Rose Societies, the World Rose Convention is a premier global event that unites rose lovers, horticulturists, and researchers. Continuing the legacy, the 21st World Rose Convention will be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in 2028, bringing global attention to India's horticultural and cultural strengths. (ANI)

